King Charles forced to 'sacrifice' Prince Harry for sake of monarchy

King Charles received a serious warning after his team began peace talks with Prince Harry.

The monarch and the royal family warned of a huge loss if they were to forgive the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's "disgraceful acts and shameful attacks."

For the unversed, Harry's close aides were photographed with King Charles' representative in London recently, which was dubbed a first big step towards future reconciliation between the two parties.

However, US-based royal expert Lee Cohen called the peace summit "alarming."

According to GB, he stated that Buckingham Palace's "willingness" to entertain Harry's peace talks signals a "dangerous weakness."

He recalled Harry and Meghan's decision of "exile, fame, and fortune over loyalty." But now the two are "begging for reconciliation."

Mr Lee added, "The Sussexes' defenders will argue that reconciliation is the Christian thing to do, that families must heal. But forgiveness without accountability is not healing; it is surrender."

The royal commentator said that the monarchy is a "public institution," and its actions carry "symbolic weight."

"The Palace must hold the line, not for spite but for survival. It must show that disloyalty has consequences, that the institution is bigger than any one individual, even a prince," Mr Lee stated.

These comments hint that the King might sacrifice his love for Harry in order to protect the monarchy.