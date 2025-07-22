Inside Prince George's career choice which was loved by King Charles

As Prince George's 12th birthday approaches, speculation about his future education is mounting.

The young royal is set to start secondary school in September 2026, and several institutions are being considered, including Eton and Marlborough College.

However, a recent visit by Princess Kate to Highgate School in north London has sparked interest in the school's renowned drama department.

According to reports, Princess Kate spent a significant amount of time talking to the Head of Drama at Highgate School, inquiring about the school's drama curriculum and extracurricular activities.

The school is known for its strong focus on Shakespeare and has a reputation for producing talented thespians. If Prince George does develop a passion for acting, he would be following in the footsteps of his grandfather, King Charles, who enjoyed acting during his time at Cambridge University.

King Charles was a member of the Dryden Society, Trinity College's drama group, where he appeared in numerous sketches and revues. He even penned some of his own work to be performed.

According to biographer Sally Bedell Smith, King Charles's time with the Dryden Society was "his zenith at Cambridge."

As Prince George approaches his 12th birthday, he will also be subject to a long-held royal rule that stipulates which royals can travel together in the same plane.

As per King Charles's former pilot, Graham Laurie, Prince William started traveling on a separate plane to his father once he turned 12 in 1994.

"After that, he had to have a separate aircraft, and we could only fly all four together when they were young with the written permission of Her Majesty," Laurie explained.