Prince Harry, Prince William receive tragic news about family member

Prince Harry and Prince William received devastating news about a fresh heartbreak in the family as the brothers remain out of contact.

The granddaughter of Princess Diana’s uncle, Rosie Roche, tragically died at age 20 at her family’s home in Norton, Wiltshire, on Monday, July 14.

According to reports, Rosie was found dead with a “firearm nearby” by her mother and sister after she had been packing for a holiday with friends.

A death notice was published by The Yorkshire Post to announce the sad news.

“Roche, Rosie Jeanne Burke. Died on Monday 14th July 2025. Darling daughter of Hugh and Pippa, incredible sister to Archie and Agatha, Granddaughter to Derek and Rae Long. Private family funeral. A memorial service will be held at a later date.”

A coroner in Wiltshire and Swindon has opened an investigation, which has been adjourned until October 25, according to The Sun.

Coroner Grant Davies said police “have deemed the death as non-suspicious and there was no third-party involvement”.

Rosie – who had been studying English Literature at Durham University – shared great-grandparents, Maurice Roche, the 4th Baron Fermoy, and his wife, Ruth Roche, Baroness Fermoy with her royal cousins, William and Harry.