Prince Harry, Meghan set eyes on 'safe space' for King Charles reunion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received good news about the most-awaited reunion with King Charles.

In a significant development, the Duke of Sussex and senior aides from the monarchy held a meeting in London, marking a crucial first step towards reconciliation.

Moreover, there are reports that Harry and his team will be extending an official invite to Buckingham Palace for Invictus Games 2027, set to take place in Birmingham.

Royal expert, Sarah Hewson, shared that the Montecito couple called Invictus Games Birmingham is "a perfect platform" to reunite with the King.

As per GB, she said, "I think the Invictus Games in 2027 will be the perfect platform for them to be publicly back here in Britain, representing a charity that Harry founded, that means so much to him, and that Meghan has long supported."

"The Invictus Games are the best of Harry. If you are going to have a big reunion, that is a pretty safe space in which to do it," the royal commentator added.

Harry, who stepped from their senior royal role alongside Meghan in 2020, recently publicly expressed a desire to mend rift with the royals.

Expressing concerns about his father's cancer, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's dad said he does not know how much time the monarch has left, emphasising the need for peace talks.