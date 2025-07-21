King Charles to attend Prince Harry's Invictus Games: report

King Charles III and Prince Harry’s latest attempt to mend royal rift has raised hopes of the monarch's presence at the Duke's Invictus Games in Birmingham.

The monarch, who's said to be cautious and wary of the Duke's reconciliation move ahead of his event in the UK, might attend Invictus Games 2027 despite all concerns.

The 76-year-old, who's battling cancer, "is commander in chief of the Armed Forces. It seems difficult for him to refuse to attend the Games for personal reasons," claimed a royal expert.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams explained to Fox News Digital, "He [King Charles] also would like a relationship with the grandchildren he has hardly seen. Also, as monarch, he is commander in chief of the Armed Forces. Is it difficult, therefore, for him to refuse to attend the Games for personal reasons."

Another expert went on to claim that the monarch is "cautious" about Harry's surprising peace offering.

"King Charles, while cautious and wary, might attend the Invictus Games," Fordwich told the outlet.

The expert explained why the King could grace the event, saying: "But of course, he prefers all private matters to remain private. In addition, there are many conflicts with the royal schedule, let alone Queen Camilla’s 80th birthday during the games."

"For Harry, it’s about what he can gain, while, for the royals, it’s about what they have to lose," Fordwich continued:

Fordwich also tried to share his knowledge about Harry's attempt to make peace wit the royals, claiming: "Harry wants to be included. He misses not only the U.K. but many aspects of royal privileges. However, he hasn’t been successful in any of his endeavors. For the royals, more disclosures and scandals are concerning. They simply don’t need… Harry around, particularly not Prince William, who is resolute regarding any reconciliation being a huge mistake."

It's worth mentioning here that sending invites to the Invictus Games is not Harry’s responsibility, but up to the Invictus team.

However, it would be a heartfelt gesture for the King to support his younger son publicly.

Talks of reunion and reconciliation between the Sussexes and the royal family have been a hot topic since the recent "peace summit" took place between Harry’s chief of staff and communications director and the King’s communications secretary.