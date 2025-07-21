Prince William uncertain about ‘hasty’ Palace plans for Prince George

Prince William, who is already being trained to take the throne “at a moment’s notice”, in not quite sure about how the protocol will be tightened for Prince George as his royal training will pick up the pace.

The eldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales is second in line to the throne and will be marking his 12th birthday on Tuesday. William is very well-aware of what comes next given his own experience.

After George’s birthday on July 22, the young prince will be experiencing a change in rules as King Charles would have to approve a key detail in every travel plan made for him.

In order to protect the future of monarchy, two heirs of the throne cannot travel in same plane together, in this case, William and Prince George.

“William is not looking forward to this,” an insider told New Idea magazine. “He’ll never forget the first time he flew separately from his dad – it was a turning point in his life.”

The source added that William knows that “each year, there will be new rules placed on his son”.

Moreover, reports have also suggested that George will also be going on his first stag hunt, something that Kate Middleton is not keen on.

“George’s etiquette and ethics training will ramp up in the coming months as well, and he’ll start to be included in some of the daily briefings,” the insider continued.

“He won’t be expected to be on duty officially, but Wills cherishes moments like last week, where George’s sweet smile shows no hint of the weighty responsibilities ahead.”