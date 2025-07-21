King Charles wants to bring Archie, Lilibet in UK despite Harry’s demands

King Charles seemingly has a soft spot for his ‘darling boy’ Prince Harry despite feeling betrayed by his own son, but the recent ‘peace talks’ between top aides have sparked hope of some reprieve.

However, the doting grandfather is doing everything in his power for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet and about their possible visit to the U.K. as the Duke of Sussex grows more anxious about the future of his family.

“Charles will do anything to have Archie and Lili back in the UK – even for a visit,” an insider told New Idea magazine. “To be able to spend his twilight years surrounded by all of his grandkids is his fondest wish.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has found himself in a rather risky situation with their finances. He is “mortified” that it’s come to this and he “can’t take much more” as he seeks his father’s support.

“He’s worried about his kids’ future and is beginning to feel like there’s nothing for them in California. Archie and Lili live in an even bigger bubble than he ever did growing up.”

Prince Harry is well-aware that Meghan, who is currently working on expanding her brand As Ever, has not intentions of going back to the UK. Moreover, Prince William is still angry at his brother and is not as forgiving as their cancer-stricken father.

Earlier this month, Prince Harry’s two senior aides met with the King’s senior communication secretary during an informal meeting at a London members-only club. This is the first time that lines of communication have been opened between the two camps amid the years-long feud.

“The meeting is a big first step,” the source noted. “However, there is a very long road ahead.”

And, at this point Harry has “got nothing left to lose, so he’s willing to try.”

It is unlikely that Harry would get warm welcome in the royal fold but it is possible that the father and son are able to mend their relations on a personal level. It remains to be seen if the meeting expands into something more meaningful for the estranged royals.