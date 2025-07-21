Princess Anne key role in Prince Harry, King Charles reunion laid bare

Princess Anne set to play role of Kate Middleton amid King, Harry feud

Princess Anne's unexpected role in making the King Charles and Prince Harry reunion possible has been revealed.

The Princess Royal is reportedly set to play the role of Princess Kate, who is famously known as a mediator between the Duke of Sussex and the royal family.

The Times claimed that Anne could "boost" the reconciliation efforts, especially after Harry and the King's aides held a peace summit in London.

As per the outlet, Zara Tindall's mother is the "ultimate uncomplaining spare," with whom the former working royal can talk.

The source mentioned Harry's revelation, made in Spare, that he called a therapist after a fight with Prince William. They said that the Duke should have talked to his aunt instead.

"He really ought to talk to Princess Anne. She often talked about how, as children, she was treated so differently from Charles," an insider revealed.

While praising Anne, the source added, "She was second to him and kicked further down the line of succession as a woman, but she forged her own path."

The report claimed that the now-known as the hardest working royal, was once "bolshy and upset" about different things in her twenties. However, she survived the battle of royal roles on her own.

Prince Harry "should talk to her about her experiences. She is shrewd. She could tell him a lot about what she went through," an insider shared.

This comes after the Mail said that the Sussexes have no plans of returning to the UK despite the peace talks.