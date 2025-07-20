Meghan Markle makes feelings clear on Harry's reunion with King Charles

Prince Harry received good news from Meghan Markle as King Charles finally heard his reconciliation plea.

For the unversed, the monarch and Duke of Sussex's close aides were recently photographed in London, which was dubbed a peace summit.

Now, royal expert Jennie Bond discussed the Duchess of Sussex's possible feelings over the future reunion between Harry and the royals.

In a conversation with the Mirror, she revealed that Meghan, who loves her husband, would not create any obstacles in the peace talks.

Speaking of the former Suits actress' relationship with King Charles, she said, "It’s important to remember that the King and Meghan had a warm and affectionate relationship at the start."

King Charles also walked down the aisle, a fatherly gesture shown by him at the headline-making royal wedding of Harry and Meghan.

Jennie stated, "And if a reconciliation with his father, which he has said he wants, will make him happy, then I think Meghan would be supportive."

The royal commentator also believes that Meghan will think of her and Prince Harry's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's, royal future.

"I think she would also welcome the chance for her children to get to know their grandfather and understand their heritage. There are unconfirmed reports that she used to send him videos of the children before the rift with Harry became so deep," Jennie shared.