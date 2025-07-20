Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham send Fleetwood Mac fans wild with new move

Stevie Nicks and ex Lindsey Buckingham spark reunion speculations after years

Fleetwood Mac fans went into frenzy at the latest clue that band’s reunion might be on the cards after Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham hinted at something cooking.

The former bandmates and exes took to Instagram and dropped a series of cryptic Instagram posts, with Nicks sharing the lyrics to their 1973 song Frozen Love, which read, “And if you go forward…”

Buckingham completed the verse in his own post, writing, “I’ll meet you there”.

The social media move took internet by the storm and fans everywhere expressed their excitement, with one writing, “OMG everything is right in the world.”

Another added, “THIS IS MY SUPER BOWL.”

“Best news ever,” chimed in a third, while one noted, “it isn’t a new album. It’s the remastering and reissue of their first album together Buckingham Nicks from 1973.”

Further adding to the reunion rumours, Mick Fleetwood took to Instagram and shared a video of himself listening to Buckingham and Nicks’ Frozen Love which was then re-shared on the official Fleetwood Mac account.

“Magic then, magic now,” Fleetwood wrote in the caption.