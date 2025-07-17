King Charles hosts Maldives President as Queen Camilla marks 78th birthday

King Charles welcomed the President of the Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, to Windsor Castle for a private meeting on Thursday.

Interestingly it is the same day as Queen Camilla celebrated her 78th birthday today.

The Royal Family's official Instagram account revealed that King Charles welcomed President Muizzu at the royal residence, with a photo of their handshake shared alongside the caption: 'This morning, The President of the Republic of Maldives visited The King at Windsor Castle.'

However, this meeting by King Charles comes on the day Buckingham Palace unveiled a brand-new portrait of Queen Camilla in celebration of her 78th birthday.

The stunning photo shows Her Majesty smiling warmly while leaning against a fence post in the garden of her private Wilshire home, Ray Mill.

The stunning portrait is captured by renowned photographer Chris Jackson, Her Majesty expressed her gratitude for the birthday tributes in a message shared on her behalf.

“Thank you for the wonderful well wishes on Her Majesty’s 78th birthday today!” the message read.