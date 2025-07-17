Prince William and Princess Kate dodge hosepipe ban

Kate and William in the clear while fellow Royals face water woes

King Charles is not above the rules especially when it comes to the nation’s water supply, despite being the Head of State.

Thames Water has announced a strict hosepipe ban coming into effect on July 22, impacting counties including Gloucestershire, Oxfordshire, Berkshire, and Wiltshire.

Notably, those areas include the King’s beloved Highgrove Estate in Gloucestershire and Queen Camilla’s private Wiltshire residence, Ray Mill House, near Chippenham.

The temporary ban, triggered by unusually low rainfall and rising demand, will prohibit hosepipe use for activities such as watering gardens, washing vehicles, and filling paddling pools. Those caught flouting the rule could face fines of up to £1,000.

A spokesperson from Thames Water confirmed that the restriction applies to postcodes beginning with OX, GL, SN, RG4, RG8, and RG9 including the exact locations of the royal couple’s countryside retreats.

As Thames Water prepares to roll out a hosepipe ban across several counties, it seems Prince William and Princess Kate can breathe a sigh of relief.

While Berkshire, where the couple resides at Adelaide Cottage, falls under the restriction zone, their specific SL postcode spares them from the drought-driven crackdown for now.

But if anyone’s prepared, it’s the King. With decades of eco-conscious living under his belt, Charles is expected to rely on sustainable practices including rainwater collection and the humble watering can to keep his cherished gardens thriving.

Local residents are following suit. Joanne Macleod, 71, who lives just a stone’s throw from the King’s Wiltshire estate, shared her approach, “We’ve always had three water barrels to collect rain. We’ll keep using that water in cans until it runs out. It’s all about conserving what we can.”