How Queen Camilla keeps Royal photos top secret

Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday with new portrait.

Queen Camilla has unveiled a stunning new portrait captured at her beloved private home, Ray Mill House, nestled in the picturesque village of Lacock, Wiltshire.

In the serene image, the Queen is seen leaning gracefully on a metal gate within the expansive grounds of her estate, which she has owned for many years, long before joining the royal family.

The choice of location is no accident. Ray Mill House offers unparalleled privacy, allowing her to enjoy quiet moments away from the public eye while still sharing a glimpse of her personal world with well wishers.

This treasured property has become a favored backdrop for many of her recent photoshoots, highlighting both the beauty of the English countryside and the Queen’s preference for discretion and comfort on such occasions.

Camilla purchased the charming country residence following her separation from her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, in 1994.

She made Ray Mill House her full time home from 1996 to 2003 and has since used it as a cherished countryside retreat.

The stunning estate boasts expansive grounds, elegant stables, and even a swimming pool, making it a truly idyllic sanctuary.

Its beauty was such that her daughter, Laura Lopes, chose to host her wedding reception there in 2006 after marrying Harry Lopes.

The House has also been the setting for several notable photoshoots, including the Queen’s 75th birthday portraits captured by none other than the Princess of Wales herself.