Princess Anne challenges royals with unwavering commitment to Firm

Princess Anne has served the royal family with dedication and loyalty to service through the years and the 74-year-old continues to outperform the young blood.

King Charles’s sister has been a strong pillar of strength for him, especially as he undergoes weekly cancer treatments. Even when Anne struggled with her own health setback last year, she prioritised duty over herself.

The Princess Royal has impressively outdone herself as she took on a busy schedule for Thursday, which involves around three hours of mere travelling time.

Buckingham Palace confirmed four important royal engagements for Princess Anne on Thursday.

The royal will be representing the monarch at the ceremony in which she will present The King’s Award for Voluntary Service to Wellingborough District Hindu Association. The event will be taking place at Wellingborough, Northamptonshire.

Another engagement in Daventry, Northamptonshire, will see Anne as the patron of Transaid and will open Hankook’s new facilities at Hankook House.

Acting as the royal patron of the London Scottish Football Club, the princess will attend a Reception at Kings House Sports Ground in Chiswick in London. And finally, as President of Racing Welfare, the hardest working royal will attend a dinner to celebrate the 25th anniversary at Windsor Castle.

The mere commute to the venues stretches near to 220 kilometres which takes around three hours or more to cover, depending on how the sequence of events would take place.

If Anne were to travel by road, it would be a tiring journey and for Anne to power through that despite her age is a powerful feat.

The series of engagements just once day later where Anne took on three engagements. In one of the events, Anne received an Honorary Doctorate from the West Yorkshire university.