Megan Thee Stallion speaks up on Klay Thompson romance rumours

Megan Thee Stallion breaks silence on Klay Thompson romance

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson made their red carpet debut as a couple on Wednesday night, stepping out hand-in-hand at the rapper’s first-ever Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala, held at Gotham Hall in New York City.

While walking the red carpet, Megan opened up about her new relationship and how different it feels from anything she’s experienced before.

“I have never dated somebody so kind,” she told Page Six.

“This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy.”

She added, “I just never dated somebody like him before and I’m just grateful that he’s here by my side and he feels the same way about me.”

The pair, who sparked dating rumors earlier this month when Thompson appeared in the background of one of Megan’s social media posts, looked relaxed and close as they posed for photos.

They shared smiles and kept close throughout their red carpet moment. Before Megan posed for solo shots, Thompson gave her a sweet kiss, showing clear support for her big night.

Megan was all smiles during the event, celebrating a major milestone as she hosted her foundation’s first benefit gala.

“I feel like I’m carrying on a good legacy of my family name. I know [my parents are] looking down on me super proud,” she said, referencing her late parents, Holly Thomas and Joseph Pete III.

The black-tie evening raised funds for initiatives supporting education, housing, health, and wellness, causes at the heart of Megan’s foundation, created in memory of her parents.

For the occasion, Megan wore a sleek black halter gown, detailed with a jeweled belt and styled her hair in a slick bun. Thompson complemented her look in a classic black tuxedo, standing proudly by her side as they celebrated the night together.