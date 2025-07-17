Beyoncé, Jay-Z go head-to-head at 2025 Emmy Awards

Beyoncé to compete against the love of her life at 2025 Emmy Awards

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are set to come face-to-face at the 2025 Emmy Awards after being nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

The Renaissance singer, who has been married to Jay-Z since 2008, earned a nomination for Netflix's Christmas Game Day Halftime Show, while Jay-Z was recognized for the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Her performance, widely known as the Beyoncé Bowl, was a visual treat, featuring live appearances from Shaboozey for Sweet Honey Buckiin and Post Malone for Levii’s Jeans.

She wrapped the show with an ode to Texas Hold 'Em and was later joined onstage by her daughter, Blue Ivy.

Paying tribute to her 13-year-old daughter, Beyoncé sang, “Then spin me in the middle, Blue, I can't read your mind.”

Meanwhile, Jay-Z oversaw Kendrick Lamar’s performance at Caesars Superdome on February 9, which featured special guests including SZA, Samuel L. Jackson, Serena Williams, and producer Mustard.

While the couple’s Emmy fate remains unknown, all will be revealed when the 2025 Emmy Awards take place on Sunday, September 14.