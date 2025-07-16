Prince Harry, Prince William were raised 'very differently,' says ex butler

Prince Harry was more carefree than Prince William

Prince William and Prince Harry have always embodied the classic oldest-youngest sibling trope, according to their ex-butler.

Former royal butler Paul Burrell, who worked closely with the boys’ late mother Princess Diana for over a decade, recently opened up to Express.co.uk about the princes’ “very different" personalities and upbringing.

Specifically, Burrell noted how Harry, now 40, was much more carefree and free-spirited than his older brother William, now 43, who was always more disciplined.

That difference, Burrell said, was especially obvious when it came to how the two young princes handled money.

“Harry was always a generous and sensitive boy,” he shared. “He would like nothing better than to give my boys a ‘Pink Granny’ or a ‘Blue Granny.’”

A “Pink Granny,” Burrell explained, was a £50 note — nicknamed for the Queen’s face on the bill.

“He used to give out notes to my boys so they could save for a PlayStation or something. He was very kind,” Burrell recalled. “William wouldn’t have done that, because William would be saving his money for something important.”

The former aide also remembered how the boys’ personalities showed through in everything — from their playtime to their wardrobe.

“I remember Harry riding his chopper bike… coming down to play football with my boys” with “holes in his jeans” while William would be “immaculately dressed” as he arrived in his “model Aston Martin car.”