Meghan Markle’s wine makes rare appearance amid Royal obsession

Meghan Markle’s latest lifestyle venture, As Ever, is already making waves and now, one fan is sharing a rare glimpse and a glowing review of the Duchess’s debut wine.

To mark the launch of her 2023 Napa Valley Rosé, released on what would have been Princess Diana’s 64th birthday, Meghan shipped out orders in minimalist packaging under her new brand.

One excited customer, TikTok user Ashia, took to the platform to share her experience unboxing the Duchess’s much anticipated drink.

She emphasized that the wine was purchased with her own money and not gifted.

"Here’s an up close and personal shot of the bottles," she said in the clip. "I couldn’t wait to rip off the packaging. I just wanted to see the bottle of wine. Here she is in all her glory: rosé wine, Napa Valley…"

While fans raving about her Napa Valley Rosé — the Duchess of Sussex is also facing renewed criticism over her relationship with the Royal Family.

A veteran newspaper columnist has accused Meghan of "rubbing salt in the wounds" of Prince Harry, claiming that rather than helping him heal his strained relationship with the Royal Family, she has deepened the divide.

The columnist suggested Meghan may have played a pivotal role in encouraging Harry to "turn his back" on royal life, despite his past statements insisting it was his decision alone.

In the years since, the couple have been vocal in their criticism of the monarchy, leading to a series of highly publicised rifts.

Some critics argue her personal and professional choices continue to reflect an "obsession" with the institution she left behind.