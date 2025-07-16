Queen Camilla pays tribute with visit to hospice after co-founder’s passing

Queen Camilla meets families and staff during visit to Little Bridge House
Queen Camilla made a heartfelt visit to Little Bridge House children’s hospice in Barnstaple yesterday, commemorating the facility’s 30th anniversary and paying tribute to its late co-founder, Eddie Farwell.
The Queen toured the hospice and warmly engaged with staff, volunteers, and families who benefit from its vital care services. The visit marked her first return to the hospice since Mr. Farwell’s passing earlier this year.
During her tour, she met with team members representing the full span of the hospice’s three decades ranging from CHSW’s very first employee to the most recently hired staff.
She spent meaningful time with families in the games room and viewing the on site accommodation offered to those staying at the hospice.
During the gathering, CHSW Chief Executive Phil Morris honoured the lasting legacy of the hospice’s beloved co founders, Eddie and Jill Farwell, acknowledging their profound impact on the lives of countless children and families across the region.
Camilla joined Lizzy Farwell, daughter of the late Eddie and Jill Farwell, to unveil a commemorative photograph honouring Eddie’s legacy during her visit to Little Bridge House children's hospice in Barnstaple.
The image, featuring Eddie alongside his family, will be displayed in all three CHSW locations as a lasting tribute to his extraordinary contributions.
