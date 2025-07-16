King Charles reaches out to Archie, Lilibet despite William’s protest

King Charles, who is still getting weekly treatments for undisclosed cancer, has made a decisive move for his grandchildren, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four.

The monarch is known as a doting grandfather to the three children of Prince William and Kate Middleton and is deeply saddened by the fact that he does not have the same relation with the Sussex children.

The ongoing royal rift has kept Charles away from Archie and Lilibet for years and he is now willing to close the distance as speculations of a reunion have been revived once again, much to William’s dismay.

Last Week, Harry and the King’s reportedly held a secret “peace summit” in an effort to rebuild relations. According to Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, William likely knew of the meeting but chose not to get his aides involved.

“He wants a relationship with his grandchildren, whom he has hardly met,” he told Fox News Digital. “He is also temperamentally more accommodating than William. But [William] cannot trust the Sussexes.”

Meanwhile, Ian Pelham Turner pointed out that “it is a sign from King Charles that he wants peace with Harry and Meghan and to meet his grandchildren.”

Fitzwilliams explained that the “reconciliation is desirable” for the King but it will come at a price. The expert noted that Harry and Meghan are aware of William’s feelings and “the prospect of seeing the Sussexes at royal events would enrage the monarchy’s loyal supporters”.