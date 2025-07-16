Prince William stands firm as winds of change sweep Palace

Prince William is resolute in his choices even as the royal family begins to change over a key issue that has rocked the Palace for years.

King Charles, who continues his weekly cancer treatment, is well-aware that this elder son is being prepared to take over the throne when the time the comes. The monarch values the opinion of the Prince of Wales, but Charles blatantly left out the heir to the throne in what appears to be an important meeting.

Prince William and Kate Middleton did not have any representation when the aides of the Sussexes and the monarch were photographed during an informal meeting last week. While no official statements have been issued from either side, it is clear that the Waleses were kept out from possible reconciliation.

Meanwhile, William has no plans to call for truce with Harry, even if the whole family warms up to him. Royal sources revealed to The Mirror that the future king is still reeling from his brother’s betrayal.

“The Prince of Wales remains deeply wounded by Prince Harry’s various allegations in his memoir and endless broadcast interviews over the last few years,” the insider told the outlet.

“There are no plans to either make contact with or arrange to see the Duke of Sussex in the near future and regardless of any members of the family seeking reconciliation, that is certainly not on the prince’s mind,” they continued.

“Both the Prince and Princess of Wales are entirely focussed on their various important duties and their own family.”

The source added that there is William and Catherine were deliberately left out as they were “not asked to send anyone and will be treating the talks with extreme caution”.