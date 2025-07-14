Royal State Visit for Trump omits key honour as Palace issues update

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be hosting President Donald J. Trump, accompanied by the First Lady Mrs. Melania Trump, in September.

The official date of the three-day visit was revealed by Buckingham Palace on Monday. The honourary guests from the U.S. will arrive on September 17 and conclude the visit on the September 19.

The update was also shared on the Royal Family social media channels.

Last week, the King and Queen had welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and Mrs Macron with full-pomp and pageantry with an exquisite State Banquet at the Windsor Castle.

Despite it being a second State Visit for Trump, the UK government that the royals should exhibit welcome him once again with the usual royal hospitality. While the state visit will go according to plan, it will bear stark differences from the French Visit.

While the French President Emmanuel Macron had the honour of addressing Parliament during his state visit, Trump would not have the opportunity to do the same.

In fact, according to The Telegraph, the dates were “deliberately timed for mid-September, when there is a parliamentary recess, handing the UK an excuse for not offering the speech”.

Meanwhile, Trump will also not enjoy a ceremonial carriage ride down the Mall in London – features of many past state visits from world leaders. However, the French president and his wife received the ceremonial carriage procession through Windsor, accompanied by the King and Queen.