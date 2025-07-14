Buckingham Palace issues fresh announcement about Trump state visit

King Charles’s Office finally revealed the dates of the upcoming state visit for U.S. President Donald Trump along with his wife, First Lady Melania Trump.

The Buckingham Palace shared the update in a statement released on late Sunday night.

“The President of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump, accompanied by the First Lady Mrs. Melania Trump, has accepted an invitation from His Majesty The King to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom from 17 September to 19 September 2025,” the brief announcement read.

The State Visit will be hosted at Windsor Castle as the Buckingham Palace is undergoing a Reservicing Programme.

While the palace is considered the formal office of the monarch, Windsor Castle is known as one of the most prolific royal residences and a favoured venue for diplomatic events.

This will be a second state visit that Trump will be attending since he was previously hosted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2019.

During the visit, Trump will not enjoy a ceremonial carriage ride down the Mall in London – features of many past state visits from world leaders.

The announcement comes as it was revealed that a private meeting between Trump and King Charles will not be held this summer before the state visit. It was previously suggested that the monarch had invited the newly-inaugurated U.S. president to Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

However, since the U.K. Government wanted to make the most of their ties with the U.S. a second state visit was planned, hence the meeting in Scotland remains cancelled.