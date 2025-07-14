Kate Middleton's Wimbledon look includes special nod to Prince William

Kate Middleton made a stylish appearance at Wimbledon's women's singles final on Saturday, July 12, radiating royal elegance in a light-filled ensemble.

The 43-year-old royal was seen wearing a Cartier Balloon Bleu stainless steel watch gifted to her by Prince William during a royal trip to Australia in 2014, adding a touch of personal significance to her outfit.

As Kate arrived at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, she was greeted with a standing ovation, visibly emotional as she took in the reaction. The crowd's warm welcome was captured in a video shared on X by Wimbledon, showcasing the royal's enduring popularity.

The Princess of Wales's outfit consisted of a summery light yellow structured top with short sleeves, paired with a matching pleated midi skirt by Self-Portrait, an Anya Hindmarch tote, and beige Gianvito Rossi Ribbon slingback pumps.

She completed her look with a purple and green bow tie pin, symbolising her patron role at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, a position she inherited from Queen Elizabeth in 2016.

Her watch choice not only highlighted her impeccable style but also served as a subtle nod to her husband, Prince William, who did not join her for the event.

Kate's appearance at Wimbledon marked a significant return to royal duties, coming almost six months after she revealed she was in remission after undergoing treatment for cancer.

The royal's dedication to her role and her patronage of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club was evident in her presence at the tournament, which she has attended almost every year since marrying Prince William in 2011.