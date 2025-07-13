Mike Tindall makes light of Zara, Eugenie's bright dresses in sweet post

Mike Tindall pokes fun at Zara and Princess Eugenie's bright dresses in a sweet throwback post.

The former England rugby star Mike Tindall, 46, took a trip down memory lane as he shared a photo of his wife Zara with her cousin, Princess Eugenie, from the Platinum Jubilee National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral in 2022.

In the throwback image, Mike playfully superimposed a set of Starburst sweets in pink and orange next to the photo, humorously matching the colours of the royal cousins' outfits.

'Completely forgot about this photo! Mike captioned the post.

Zara looked stunning in a hot pink Laura Green featuring a collared neckline, belted waist, and A-line skirt.

Princess Eugenie, on the other hand, rocked a vibrant orange dress with a high neckline and elbow-length sleeves, accessorising the look with a black hat, heels, and clutch.

Most recently, Zara was spotted in a much more casual outfit as she and Mike jetted off to Australia to attend a State of Origin rugby match, where they watched the NSW Blues take on the QLD Maroons.

The couple looked effortlessly stylish in Queensland's maroon colours as the enjoyed prime seats on the field during the game

This comes after Mike surprised fans by announcing his upcoming charity event in November, which he will co-host alongside his The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast co-hosts, James Haskell and Alex Payne.