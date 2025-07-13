(From left) This combination of images shows Muhammad Asif and Shahid Aftab in action. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan's Muhammad Asif and Shahid Aftab have made a powerful start at the International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF) World Masters Snooker Championship in Bahrain, both securing victories on the opening day to clinch their spots in the knockout stage.

The championship, which features 43 players from 15 countries, saw both Pakistani cueists win their initial group matches impressively.

IBSF world champion Muhammad Asif, competing in Group C, displayed flawless form by winning both of his matches without dropping a single frame. Asif began his campaign with a commanding 3-0 victory over Oman's Haitham Bin Ali, with frame scores of 89-33, 69-4, and 53-6.

Asif registered a break of 61 in the first frame and a 46 in the second, underlining his control over the table throughout the match.

He followed it up with another dominant 3-0 win against Ireland's Jay Chopra, taking the frames 68-33, 79-14, and 67-16. Although he did not post any major breaks in this match, Asif maintained consistent scoring and tactical discipline to seal a comprehensive victory.

Meanwhile, Aftab had to battle hard in both of his Group B encounters, winning each in the deciding fifth frame.

In his first match, Aftab edged Egypt's Mohamed Noweir 3-2. The match saw fluctuating momentum, with frame scores reading 68-43, 47-64, 88-35, 31-60, and 94-36.

Aftab crafted a brilliant break of 88 in the third frame to reclaim the lead, and later sealed the match with steady potting in the decider.

Against Kuwait’s Abdullah Alyousef, Aftab made a remarkable comeback from 0-2 down to win 3-2. The frame scores were 25-70, 31-53, 79-06, 58-13, and 103-25.

The Pakistani cueist produced two fine breaks — a 48 in the third frame and a decisive 73 in the fifth — to turn the match around and secure a vital win.

Both Pakistani players will now face Indian opponents in their final group matches on Monday, looking to finish the group stage on a high.