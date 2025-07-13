Senior Royal set to grace the Royal box today

Duchess of Gloucester shares sweet moment with Carole Middleton.

Duchess of Gloucester is set to attend today’s Men’s Singles semi-finals at Wimbledon.

Kensington Palace confirmed that the 79 year old royal will take her place in the prestigious Royal Box on Centre Court, with her appearance officially listed in the Court Circular.

As Honorary President of the Lawn Tennis Association, Duchess Birgitte has long been a devoted supporter of British tennis and today marks her second visit to SW19 this week.

Earlier on Monday, the Duchess was spotted seated in the Royal Box alongside the Duchess of Edinburgh, enjoying the day’s action and catching up with familiar faces.

Cameras captured a particularly heartwarming moment as she greeted Carole Middleton, mother of the Princess of Wales, with a warm hug and a kiss on the cheek.

She follows in the footsteps of Queen Camilla, Princess Beatrice, and Sarah Ferguson, all of whom have graced Centre Court in recent days, adding regal flair to the action on the grass.

Princess Kate made a highly anticipated appearance at the Women’s Singles Final yesterday, where she received a thunderous standing ovation from the 15,000-strong crowd.

As Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, her presence was especially meaningful.

Last year, Kate attended the Championships with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, then 10, and sister Pippa Middleton, making it one of her final public outings of the summer season.