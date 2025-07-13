Meghan Markle marks major career win as Harry begins peace talks

Meghan Markle garnered support amid back-to-back backlash aimed at her latest TV project.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex marked her return to social media with the huge announcement about her lifestyle project, With Love, Meghan, at the beginning of 2025.

However, the former Suits actress' critics and royal experts called out the Duchess for producing unrelatable content.

However, Jennie Bond pointed out Meghan's clever move of giving Netflix such projects, which showcased the Sussexes' personal life.

As per the Mirror, the commentator said, "It's quite obvious that Netflix got involved with them because they wanted the inside story of their royal life. And they got it."

She added, "It’s true that they haven’t managed to produce much content since then, or at least content that has proved particularly popular."

"But Meghan‘s lifestyle show is perfectly pleasant and has some quite useful tips. For example, she was much mocked for saying that she wanted to “elevate“ ordinary things. But she’s quite right: if you watch any cookery programmes, all the professionals agree that it really is vital that dishes are beautifully presented," Jennie stated.

It is important to note that Meghan Markle received support amid reports that Prince Harry and King Charles' aides sat down for peace talks.