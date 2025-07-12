Kate Middleton’s bold choice subtle snub to Queen Camilla?

Was Kate Middleton’s red dress meant to upstage Queen Camilla?

Kate Middleton made a stunning appearance, wowing guests, as she stepped out in a red floor-length gown at the French state banquet on Tuesday.

This was the first state banquet the Princess of Wales had attended since her cancer diagnosis and her bold dress, which was designed by Sarah Burton for Givenchy, stood out among all the royal women.

While, the future Queen is known for exquisite sartorial choices and meaningful selection of accessories, she is also well-versed in protocol. Kate is well-aware that she cannot chose a dress which would take the spotlight away from the senior most members of the royal family, which in this case is Queen Camilla after King Charles.

Camilla was dressed in white and so were rest of the royal women including, Princess Anne, Duchess Sophie and the Duchess of Gloucester.

However, royal experts reveal that the colour choices for the royal women had been a deliberate one to honour the French guests and not to upstage the Queen Consort.

During the Hello! podcast, host Andrea Caamano pointed out that there was a lot of talk as to why the Princess of Wales didn’t wear white, because the rest of them did.

“It comes down to diplomacy,” royal commentator Emily Nash explained. “And all you had to do was look at that procession as they walked into dinner.”

She continued, “You saw Madame Macron in blue, you saw the Queen in white, and you saw Princess there in the red, it’s the red of the tricolore [the French flag]. It was perfectly done, incredibly, incredibly well thought out.”