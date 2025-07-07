Ed sheeran’s latest concert gets ‘better’ with rain: Watch

Ed Sheeran’s last concert in Hamburg, Germany got an unexpected upgrade, thanks to the rain.

On Sunday, July 6, the Perfect hitmaker’s gig got a dramatic boost from the weather, as rain poured down like a perfectly timed stage effect, stealing the show mid sheeran’s performance.

The four time Grammy Award winner shared the glimpse of the magical moment on his Instagram Stories with a caption that read, "Gig in the rain are just always better, thank you for the energy Hamburg. Loved the 3 shows x."

Sheeran was scheduled to perform on July 4th, 5th, and 6th, 2025 at the Volksparkstadion Hamburg, Germany during the European leg of his ongoing +−=÷× Tour (also known as the Mathematics Tour), which he kicked off in April 2022.

The clip featured the Shape of You hitmaker performing live on stage, hopping and dancing while completely drenched in the rain.

The camera then panned to the jam-packed venue, where concertgoers were seen jumping to the beat, before cutting back to the stage as the 34-year-old singer-songwriter concluded his performance with a stunning fireworks display

Notably, during his July 6th concert, Sheeran performed with members of his high school band and the lead singer of Wheatus.

His Mathematics Tour is currently in its final leg, which began in Madrid on May 30 and is set to conclude in Dusseldorf on September 7, 2025.