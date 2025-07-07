Angelina Jolie, Kristen Bell’s L.A. neighbourhood sees trespasser arrest

Angelina Jolie and Kristen Bell’s LA neighbourhood subject to trespassing

Angelina Jolie and Kristen Bell’s neighbourhood may be star-studded, but sometimes, not as safe.

A quiet Sunday in one of Los Angeles' most exclusive neighborhoods turned tense when an alleged trespasser was arrested after entering the gated community of Los Feliz, home to A-list stars like Jolie, Bell, and Brie Larson.

According to law enforcement sources speaking to TMZ, the individual managed to slip through the neighborhood gate and made it onto the private street where Dax Shepard and Bell share a home.

Fortunately, the couple wasn’t there at the time.

Security and nearby residents quickly called the police. Officers responded and reportedly found the suspect attempting to flee. He was caught and taken into custody.

The man, who is allegedly known to police for past trespassing incidents, did not enter any homes during the incident. Still, the breach caused concern, especially considering the number of high-profile residents in the area.

A video posted on the Citizen app captured part of the arrest, showing officers detaining the suspect with his head briefly visible.

The situation comes just weeks after another security scare in the same neighborhood.

On June 25, Brad Pitt’s nearby Los Angeles home was broken into while the actor was overseas promoting his upcoming film F1. Police confirmed that the intruders ransacked the property and left with an unknown amount of personal items.

Pitt was in Tokyo at the time of the break-in.

While no one was harmed in either case, these back-to-back incidents highlight the increasing concerns about safety, even in star-studded communities.

With more celebrities choosing Los Feliz for its privacy and charm, local law enforcement and private security teams are likely to remain on high alert.