Ozzy Osbourne brings together original Black Sabbath for final performance

Ozzy Osbourne in his final performance

Ozzy Osbourne took the stage one final time in a powerful reunion with the original Black Sabbath lineup on Saturday in Birmingham, delivering what was cited as his last-ever concert.

For the first time in 20 years, Osbourne joined guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler, and drummer Bill Ward to perform four of the band’s signature tracks, War Pigs, NIB, Iron Man, and Paranoid, in front of 42,000 fans at Villa Park.

“It’s so good to be on this fucking stage, you have no idea,” Osbourne told the cheering crowd as he emerged from under the stage on a winged throne.

“Let the madness begin!”, he said, as per Variety.

And with that, the heavy metal legend gave fans one more moment of madness, and history.

Earlier in the evening, Osbourne treated the audience to a five-song solo set backed by guitarist Zakk Wylde.

That portion included fan favourites like I Don’t Know, Mr. Crowley, Suicide Solution, Mama I’m Coming Home, and Crazy Train.

Before launching into Mama, he shared a moment of gratitude. “I’ve been laid up for six years,” he said. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The day-long metal celebration also featured blistering performances from some of rock’s biggest names, each delivering two-to-seven-song sets.

Acts like Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Slayer, Tool, Pantera, Gojira, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Halestorm, Anthrax, Rival Sons, and Mastodon paid homage with covers of Black Sabbath and Osbourne classics alongside their own material.

Actor Jason Momoa, serving as host, brought the energy as he jumped into the crowd with the kind of enthusiasm the evening demanded.

“Make some space for me, I’m coming in!” he shouted before diving into the mosh pit.

The night ended with fireworks lighting up the sky and Osbourne being presented with a celebratory cake, a fitting close to a monumental moment in rock history.