Victoria Beckham's sweet shout out to Mel B amid wedding absence

Neither Victoria nor Geri halliwell would be present at Mel B's wedding
Victoria Beckham could not make it to Mel B' wedding but made sure to send her sincere well wishes to her fellow Spice Girl.
The 51-year-old fashion icon will be absent from Scary Spice's nuptials with fiancé Rory McPhee at St Paul's Cathedral on Saturday, as she is currently overseas.
Still, Victoria had Mel, 50, in her thoughts and took to Instagram to share a touching black-and-white throwback photo featuring the pair alongside fellow Spice Girls Geri Halliwell-Horner, Mel C, and Emma Bunton.
She captioned the snap: 'Congratulations on your special day! I could not be more excited for you both and wish you a lifetime of happiness! kisses xx.'
This follows another post Victoria shared on Friday, where she paid tribute to the couple with a glamorous photo of herself and Mel from a recent event.
In the caption, she wrote: 'Sending love to you. Rory is a very lucky man!xx.'
Earlier this week, the Daily Mail revealed exclusively that neither Victoria nor Geri halliwell would be present at Mel B's wedding.
Reports also suggest that one more member of the group either Emma Bunton or Melanie Chisholm-may also be unable to attend.
According to insiders, Victoria's absence is due to prior international commitments, with one source noting:' Victoria has long standing plans out of the country and she simply can't be there.
