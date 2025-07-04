Jennifer Lopez sings away her pain caused by Ben Affleck marriage ‘wreckage’

Jennifer Lopez debuted six new songs for fans in Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez knows how to channelize her heartbreak into a new song.

The On The Floor hitmaker debuted six news songs for 30 fans at a listening party in Los Angeles July 2.

Amid the six songs was one song in particular that became the talk of the town due to its lyrics: Wreckage of You.

The Hustlers star’s new song is allegedly about her short-lived marriage to Ben Affleck.

An attendee of the party, Edgardo Luis Rivera, told Us Weekly that the song under discussion is a ‘pop ballad’ that she told the audience that she had co-written and recorded just two weeks ago.

Rivera continued the story behind the song, “She said she was lying in bed after a long day of tour rehearsals when the idea of the song came to her. She mentioned how last year was a very difficult time for her both personally and professionally. She had to cancel her tour and really focus on herself.”

“Fast-forward to one year later, and she feels better and stronger than ever, so she wanted to write a song about coming out of a bad situation much stronger,” the attendee added.

Rivera further shared with the outlet that the 55-year-old “kept thinking of the word ‘wreck’ because it means destruction, but she wasn’t destroyed. In fact, the lyrics of the song are, ‘I’m stronger after the wreckage of you.’”

The rest of the songs are Up All Night, Regular, Free, Save Me Tonight and Birthday.