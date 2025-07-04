Romeo Beckham pens down cryptic message amid drama with brother Brooklyn

Romeo Beckham sends ‘love’ in mysterious note as family estrangement continues

Romeo Beckham is seemingly holding out an olive branch to brother Brooklyn Beckham who has grown estranged from the family.

The 22-year-old former footballer took to Instagram on Thursday, July 3, and shared a Story mourning the loss of Portuguese star soccer player Diogo Jota.

Following the sad news, Romeo shared his reflections on life, writing, “Life is too short, love who you love and tell them how much you really do!”

He continued, “Life can flash before your eyes at any moment! But the people that truly love you and care for you will always be there…. Don’t hold back from LOVE OR APPRECIATION for ANYTHING OR ANYONE.”

The cryptic message comes amid serious rift between Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz and the Beckham family.

The two didn’t attend David Beckham’s 50th birthday bash and were not invited to other familu events.

A source previously told Us Weekly, “There hasn’t been any sort of resolution from either side,” and that there is lingering “bad blood” between Nicola and Victoria Beckham.

“Things never really got smoothed over, and you can tell it still affects everyone,” claimed the source. “The tension is still present and it’s hard for Brooklyn at times. Brooklyn’s having a tough time with it. He’s super stubborn and just wants space from his family right now.”