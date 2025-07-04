Michael Madsen’s sister Virginia pay tribute to brother after death at 67

Virginia Madsen on brother Michael Madsen’s death at 67

Virginia Madsen is grieving the loss of her brother, actor Michael Madsen, who died suddenly on July 3 at the age of 67.

In a deeply emotional tribute shared on Instagram, Virginia reflected on the man behind the screen, describing him with powerful, poetic words.

“My brother Michael has left the stage,” she wrote.

“He was thunder and velvet. Mischief wrapped in tenderness. A poet disguised as an outlaw. A father, a son, a brother — etched in contradiction, tempered by love that left its mark.”

Alongside a black-and-white photo featuring Michael, Virginia, and what appears to be their mother, the Sideways actress continued, “We’re not mourning a public figure. We’re not mourning a myth — but flesh and blood and ferocious heart.

Who stormed through life loud, brilliant and half on fire. Who leaves us echoes — gruff, brilliant, unrepeatable — half legend, half lullaby.”

“I’ll miss our inside jokes, the sudden laughter, the sound of him. I’ll miss the boy he was before the legend; I miss my big brother,” she added.

“Thank you to everyone reaching out with love and memory. In time, we’ll share how we plan to celebrate his life — but for now, we stay close, and let the silence say what words can’t.”

NBC4 Los Angeles, citing a local sheriff’s department, reported that Michael was found unresponsive at his home in Malibu and that his death appeared to be from natural causes, with no foul play suspected.

His manager, Ron Smith, told PEOPLE, “What we understand is Michael had a cardiac arrest and was found unresponsive in his Malibu home earlier this morning.”

In a joint statement, managers Ron Smith and Susan Ferris, along with publicist Liz Rodriguez, shared that Michael had been embracing a creative chapter in recent years.

“In the last two years Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film, including upcoming feature films Resurrection Road, Concessions and Cookbook for Southern Housewives, and was really looking forward to this next chapter in his life,” they stated.

“Michael was also preparing to release a new book called Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems, currently being edited.”

Michael Madsen, known for his roles in films like Reservoir Dogs, had been married three times, to Georganne LaPiere, Jeannine Bisignano, and DeAnna Madsen.

He leaves behind five sons, Calvin, Luke, and Hudson with DeAnna, and Christian and Max with Bisignano.