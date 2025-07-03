Priyanka Chopra Jonas praises John Cena's professionalism in 'Heads of State'

Priyanka Chopra recalls John Cena's attitude during the filming of 'Heads of State'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently opened up about her experience working with Heads of State co-stars John Cena and Idris Elba following the film’s release.

The 42-year-old star, currently promoting the project, praised the cast's professionalism during filming.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, the Love Again actress said, “It was so wonderful to learn by observing them. Both of them are such professionals… I was very fortunate to be in that company. They know what it takes to elevate a scene. In the action-comedy world especially. Timing is so important and they both have such good timing.”

The Quantico alum also shared insights into the personalities of The Suicide Squad duo.

“Both so different and incredible in their own ways,” she continued. “I really learned improvisation. They’re not afraid to feel stupid. They’re not afraid to say the wrong thing.”

Later in the interview, Priyanka reflected on a lighthearted moment on the set of Heads of State.

The Krrish actress recalled, “I loved that John played the piano in his trailer. There’d be this gorgeous, really beautiful ballad coming out of his trailer and you’d just walk past and there’s John sitting in his suit and tie hunched over his piano. He’s really good! And he’s hilarious and he really doesn’t care, but at the same time, he cares so much.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka is currently gearing up her upcoming projects, including The Bluff and Judgement Day.

Heads of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller, has been streaming on Amazon Prime Video since Wednesday, July 2.