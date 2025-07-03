Halle Bailey spotted kissing mystery man in Italy amid custody battle with ex DDG

Halle Bailey moves on from ex-boyfriend DDG

Halle Bailey found romancing a new mystery man while sailing around in Italy as she battles for custody with ex DDG.

The 25-year-old and the rapper and social media star, Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., share one-year-old son Halo.

Apart from fighting for the custody of the child, the Little Mermaid star got ‘a restraining order against DDG on grounds that she had been physically, verbally, emotionally and financially abused by him’, as per Daily Mail.

Now, as confirmed by the outlet, the six-time Grammy nominee’s new lover is not her 37-year-old Italianna co-star Regé-Jean Page.

Rather the ‘mysterious tall, dark and handsome man’ is the acclaimed music producer, Scott Bridgeway, as per the photos shared by The Shade Room.

The two were spotted kissing and cuddling sailing on a yacht over the Mediterranean Sea.

For the unversed, the 25-year-old and her 27-year-old ex-partner called it quits in October 2024 after 2 years of being together.

DDG took to Instagram to share the devastating news with their fans.

At the time of the split, things were comparatively amicable as DDG pointed out that they ‘are forever family, forever’.

However, matters became worse when Bailey dragged him to court accusing him of multiple forms of violence.