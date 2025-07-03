Kim Kardashian sees herself in North West's 'mini-me' moments

Kim Kardashian shares exciting update about daughter North West

Kim Kardashian has taken the internet by storm after highlighting the striking resemblance between herself and her daughter, North West.

The 44-year-old star, who shares four children – Psalm, 6, Chicago, 7, Saint, 9, and North – with ex-husband Kanye West, recently posted a heartwarming photo.

On Wednesday, July 2, the SKIMS founder reshared a post on her Instagram story featuring a side-by-side comparison of her younger self and her daughter North, 12.

In the image, both were smiling with their hair flowing over their shoulders.

The mother of four captioned the post, “Like mom Like daughter.”

This comes on the heels of The Keeping up with the Kardashians star sharing a glimpse of her eldest daughter North’s 12th birthday celebration on Instagram, along with a heartwarming caption.

She penned, “My little baby North turns 12 years old today. We were looking at pics today together and laughing so hard, you were so small. It’s been the most special calling being your mom. I love you forever and got you forever my bubs.”

For the unversed, Kim and the American rapper welcomed their daughter North in June 2013.