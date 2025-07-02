How Sean 'Diddy' Combs and his family reacted to shocking verdict in court

Diddy avoids life in prison as verdict in sex trafficking trial reached

Sean “Diddy” Combs has managed to avoid life in prison as jurors in his federal trial reached a shocking verdict after two months.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, jurors confirmed that they have reached a verdict on all five counts against Diddy.

Shockingly, the music mogul was acquitted on two of the most serious charges against him: sex trafficking and racketeering. He was, however, convicted on two prostitution charges and faces up to 20 years of prison — a major improvement from previously facing life in prison.

As the verdict was read out, CNN reports that Diddy dropped to his knees and bowed his head in his chair, appearing to pray. His family, including his mother and children, stood behind him clapping and cheering. Diddy faced his family in the audience and reportedly said, "I'll be home soon."

His defense team exchanged hugs, and Combs embraced attorney Brian Steel after the partial verdict was read.

The high-profile trial unfolded over seven weeks in New York City, where prosecutors presented testimony from several witnesses, including Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, rapper Kid Cudi, former assistants, investigators, and sex workers.

The prosecution aimed to prove charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

If sentenced to consecutive maximum prison terms, Combs faces, at most, 20 years in prison.