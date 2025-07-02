Nicola Peltz addresses controlling husband claims amid Beckham family feud

Nicola Peltz has recently addressed claims she’s “controlling” Brooklyn Beckham amid his family feud.

The model posted pictures with her family and Brooklyn, celebrating her father Nelson’s 83rd birthday on Tuesday, July 1.

This post became the final nail in the coffin as Brooklyn disregarded his own David Beckham’s 50th birthday.

Interestingly, fans took to the comment section and accused Nicola for her husband’s rift from Beckham family.

However, one of the comments Nicola “liked” defending her, which read, “The fact people are in this comment section talking bs about someone controlling a GROWN man is absurd.”

“The guy is an adult and can make his own decisions, leave them be and stop blaming women for everything,” it added.

The model’s move was believed to be her response to controlling her husband accusation as she’s causing further distance from Brooklyn’s family.

In the birthday post, Brooklyn could be seen with her celebrity chef husband and her father at the party held at the Peltz family’s huge home in Bedford, New York.

“Happy birthday dad! I am so lucky to be your daughter, you’re the most loving and supportive father I could ever dream of,” wrote the model in the caption.

“I love you more than I could ever begin to express – you are the wind beneath my wings,” it said.

Nicola concluded, “I loved celebrating you yesterday! thank you for always being there for us - our constant love and support.”