Zac Efron turns up heat with new steamy photos

Zac Efron has set the internet ablaze with his latest photos featuring his brother Dylan Efron.

Taking over his official Instagram account, the A Family Affair star posted a photo dump on Tuesday, July 1, offering a glimpse into the Efron brothers’ splash day by the lake.

The Baywatch alum shared a series of shirtless photos, with the cover image showing him sitting behind the wheel of a boat on a sunny day.

Though he wasn’t facing the camera in the first picture, Zac, 37, followed it up with a full-body shot of himself wakesurfing on the water, along with a candid photo of him and Dylan, 33, sitting together on a dock.

The post ended with a sweet sunset video of the siblings enjoying brotherly time on the boat, trading and trying on cowboy hats.

They appeared to be joined by Dylan’s longtime girlfriend, Courtney King, who has been Zac’s younger brother’s high school sweetheart and romantically linked with him since at least October 2016.

On the work front, Zac may be busy filming his upcoming thriller Famous, directed by Jody Hill and based on Blake Crouch’s novel.

He plays dual roles as Lance Dunkquist, an obsessed fan, and James Jansen, a Hollywood actor, with filming reportedly scheduled to begin in Atlanta in December 2024.