Victoria Beckham ditches Mel B’s wedding plans with Geri Halliwell

Victoria Beckham and Geri Halliwell are not expected to attend Mel B’s upcoming wedding to hairstylist Rory McPhee, even though it’s shaping up to be one of the most star-studded events of the year.

Rumours say one more Spice Girl, either Emma Bunton or Melanie Chisholm, could be skipping the wedding too.

If true, Mel B’s big day might go on with even fewer of her old bandmates by her side.

An insider revealed, "Victoria has long standing plans out of the country and she simply can't be there.

"She adores Mel, they get on really well despite their paths going in opposite directions. It's a real shame.

"There is no issue between them, they haven't fallen out. It's just one of those things."

Geri and Mel have had a rocky relationship over the years, and it hasn’t always been easy for them to be around each other without tension.

Things took a turn back in 2019 when Mel B shared during an interview with Piers Morgan that she and Geri had a brief intimate relationship in the early Spice Girls days.

The reveal caught Geri off guard and left her feeling hurt. Sources say Mel never truly apologised, which only added to the strain.

People close to the situation also shared that Geri’s husband, Christian Horner, was deeply embarrassed by the public nature of Mel’s comments.