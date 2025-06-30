Debby Ryan pays heartwarming birthday tribute to Aubrey Plaza late husband, Jeff Baena

Jeff Baena died by suicide at age of 47

Debby Ryan remembered and paid Jeff Baena tribute on his 48th birthday.

The Suite Life on Deck alum took to Instagram Sunday, June 29, to keep the memories of her friend and late husband of Aubrey Plaza alive.

She put up a carousel of photos that reflected the friendship between the two.

Ryan and Baena had a very close relationship as the 32-year-old had also starred in Baena-helmed Horse Girl (2020) and Spin Me Round (2022).

“Happy birthday Jeff ✨Bear with me, I’ve never been a public griever, and have a hard time sharing fragile feelings with strangers. Meanwhile I’ve thought about him every day for the past six months,” Ryan began the emotional birthday wish.

“At the beginning of the year, I lost a dear friend, cherished collaborator and mentor in Jeff Baena. It’s been very hard and heavy, and a lot of people lost him, because he was like the nucleus of this whole Jeff universe.”

The photos cherished the unforgettable moments spent by Ryan and her musician husband, Josh Dun with the late filmmaker and Ayden Mayeri, Matthew Gray Gubler, Fred Armisen and Zach Woods.

For the unversed, the Life After Beth and The Little Hours director died in June 2025, by suicide at the age of 47