Gracie Abrams, Paul Mescal live up to couple goals in latest outing: Watch

Gracie Abrams and her boyfriend Paul Mescal served up serious couple goals straight out of a fictional love story.

During Olivia Rodrigo’s Glastonbury set on Sunday, June 29, the Close To You singer was seen vibing to Friday I’m In Love while sitting on her lover’s shoulders in a picture-perfect moment.

The Gladiator II star sweetly lifted his girlfriend up so she could get a better view of the stage as Olivia performed alongside surprise guest Robert Smith of The Cure.

Gracie, who opened for Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour, kept her festival look casual yet stylish in a white crop top and relaxed tracksuit bottoms.

She accessorised with a red headscarf and sunglasses for the evening set. Meanwhile the Aftersun actor effortlessly blended into the crowd wearing a black baseball cap and shades.

The lovebirds danced the night away, joined by Paul’s Normal People co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones and her boyfriend Ben Seed.

Their affectionate outing over the weekend comes after they sparked breakup rumours earlier this year.

Though the two were spotted having a public disagreement in January, leading to split speculation, they have since reconciled.

Sources close to Gracie and Paul claimed they’re now happier, having bounced back with a stronger-than-ever bond.