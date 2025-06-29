Orlando Bloom trying to make ex Katy Perry jealous?

Orlando Bloom cosies up to Katy Perry’s close ‘confidant’: source

Katy Perry might still be on Orlando Bloom’s mind after their split as he was seen warming up to someone connected to Perry.

The 48-year-old actor was seen with a mystery woman at Jeff Bezos an Lauren Sanchez’s wedding ceremony which he attended solo after breaking up with the songstress, 36.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star appeared enchanted by the woman, who has now been identified as celebrity stylist, Jamie Mizrahi.

The renowned stylist has worked with celebrities like Meghan Markle, Adele, Jennifer Lawrence, and none other than Perry herself, as per RadarOnline.

The stylist has reportedly been close friends with Bloom for a long time, and was pictured alongside him in the wedding festivities.

"Orlando jumped into a boat to shelter from torrential rain and was photographed embracing a younger brunette friend in the back," a source told the outlet.

“These photos would sure to stab Katy in the heart. Here she is on the other side of the world (on a tour), and Orlando is cozying up to one of her closest confidantes. I am sure there is nothing untoward here, but she could not help but wonder: what if?,” continued the insider.

The actor was seen enjoying the wedding with Mizrahi after his recent split with fiancé while she is on Lifetimes Tour. He made his first public appearance at the luxurious wedding in the wake of his breakup.