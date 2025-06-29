Khloe Kardashian looks spectacular at Bezos' Venice wedding bash

Khloe Kardashian exudes glamour as she attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez' extravagant $20 million wedding in Venice on Friday.

The 41-year-old founder of Good American took to Instagram on Saturday to share a series of breathtaking photos, offering a glimpse of her preparations for the star-studded occasion.

Khloe made a bold style statement in a figure-hugging pink sequin gown with a plunging neckline, elegantly styled with a dramatic sheer tulle jacket draped across her arms.

Adding to the sparkle, she accessorised the outfit with a stunning silver necklace and matching earrings. In the photos, Khloe is seen confidently in her hotel suite and hallway before heading to the glamorous event.

Later that night, she was spotted reuniting with her sister Kim Kardashian as they queued to board a gondola en route to the celebration.

Dubbed the 'wedding of the century,' the lavish ceremony saw Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and former journalist Lauren Sanchez tie the knot in front of nearly 200 A-list guests.

Following the intimate vows, the newlyweds hosted a lavish reception attended by celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Ivanka Trump, Usher, and Orlando Bloom.

As the evening progressed, the party continued into the early hours-with some guests celebrating amid recent reconciliations and high-profile reunions.