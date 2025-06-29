Lizzo explains how music saved her life during her dark phase

Lizzo has recently revealed how music saved her life during darkest time of her life.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the About Damn Time crooner reflected on her mental health navigating depression.

“My relationship with music was still very intense,” said the 37-year-old.

Lizzo told the outlet, “I still am like, 'Music saved my life,' because there were really dark moments when I was working on Love in Real Life, my album, where I was like, 'Okay, I don’t think I can make it through the day, but I have to go to the studio.’”

The Truth Hurts hit-maker opened up that several songs she wrote “didn’t make the album, simply because she would be like, 'That felt good to say, but you can’t put that out’”.

However, Lizzo claimed she did not feel those apprehensions while working on My Face Hurts From Smiling, a project where she became unafraid to unapologetically be herself.

“I think when you come out on the other side of that and you get a little older, you’re like, 'There’s nothing you can say about me anymore. There’s nothing anybody can say,’” she noted.

Lizzo further said, “I feel like I’ve evolved. I learned a lot about myself and I learned good things about myself and I’m really happy about it.”

“I need to be creating all the time. That’s my new thing. I used to compartmentalize creating and now I’m like, ‘No, girl. You need a studio in the house,’” explained the songstress.

Lizzo added, “You need to be writing songs. You need to be getting your creative vision off and you need to trust your vision too. And I’m really, really happy.”