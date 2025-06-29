Paul Simon cancels Philadelphia concerts due to chronic pain

Paul Simon has been forced to cancel his concerts in Philadelphia on June 28 and 29 due to chronic and intense back pain.

The news was announced on his official Instagram account, where a statement expressed his regret over the cancellation.

"Regretfully, Paul Simon must cancel two shows tonight June 28 and tomorrow night June 29 at Philadelphia's Academy of Music. Paul has been struggling with chronic and intense back pain. Today it became unmanageable and demands immediate attention," the statement read.

Legendary musician had previously performed at the venue on June 26, as part of his A Quiet Celebration tour, which kicked off in early April.

The statement also mentioned that Simon will undergo a minor surgical procedure in the coming days, and his team is hopeful that he will be able to complete his tour schedule after the surgery.

"Unfortunately, we have to cancel these shows at this time, as we don't have the ability to reschedule them. However, we are hopeful after this minor surgical procedure which has been scheduled in the next few days, Paul will be able to complete the tour as well as look into returning to make up these dates," the post added.

Ticket holders for the canceled shows will receive full refunds. "In the meantime, please go to your point of purchase or local ticket provider for a full refund," the statement concluded.

Simon is scheduled to perform at the Terrace Theatre at the Long Beach Performing Arts Centre on July 7, followed by a five-night stint at Los Angeles' Disney Hall.

It's unclear how his health will impact the rest of the tour.