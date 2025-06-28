Katie Price's birthday blunder for daughter Princess goes viral

Katie Price found herself red-faced after prematurely posting an 18th birthday tribute to her daughter, Princess Andre, on Friday-two days ahead of the actual date.

The 47-year-old former glamour model, who shares Princess with ex-husband Peter Andre, took to Instagram Stories to celebrate the milestone birthday.

She shared a heartfelt message alongside a sweet throwback photo of Princess writing:'Happy 18th birthday to the most amazing daughter and my best friend@princess andre I love you so much.'

However, fans were quick to notice the post was ahead of time, prompting Katie to swiftly delete it. The mother of five, currently enjoying a trip to Dubai, replaced it with an updated message and photo, clarifying: '2 days until Princess turns 1 can't believe it xx.'

Earlier in the week, Princess had stunned fans with a striking selfie in which she looked remarkably like her famous mum. Her voluminous curls drew comparisons to Katie's iconic look from the 1990s, when she rose to fame under the name 'Jordan.'

Katie has experimented with a wide range of hairstyles over the years. She initially gained recognition with her naturally curly hair before often straightening her brunette locks during her early modelling days.

Later, she went blonde and even debuted braided styles, most memorably during her stint on I'M a Celebrity....Get Me Out of Here! in 2004-the very show where she met Peter Andre, now, 52, and Princess's father.